Fionnghuala Perry sentenced to four years today after being found guilty of terrorism-related offences
Fionnghuala Perry was today sentenced at Belfast Crown Court to serve four years in custody, after previously being found guilty of terrorism-related offences.
The 65-year-old was previously been found guilty of terrorism-related offences.
After her court appearance the PSNI released a series of pictures of what was found at her family home in Ballymurphy.
In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Today’s outcome follows from the search of Fionnghuala Perry’s home in Belfast on 20 February 2018.
“During the search, officers from our Terrorism Investigation Unit found handwritten notes, on cigarette papers, hidden inside a perfume box. The notes, which were partially in code, were seized for forensic analysis.
“Their content referred to weapons and explosives, along with the initials or names of a number of individuals who had been questioned by police following a significant firearms find in the Ballymurphy area of Belfast in September 2015.
“Essentially, police assessed that the notes amounted to a debriefing by a number of dissident republicans.
"It’s believed this information could be of use to the New IRA, by helping them understand how those individuals had been identified.
“On 15 March of this year, the defendant was found guilty of collecting or making a record of information likely to be of use to a terrorist, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.”
Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton continued: “Officers from our Terrorism Investigation Unit remain totally committed to investigating and disrupting criminal activity within our communities. I would encourage anyone with information, or indeed concerns, to contact us on 101.”
