Fionnghuala Perry sentenced to four years today after being found guilty of terrorism-related offences

Fionnghuala Perry was today sentenced at Belfast Crown Court to serve four years in custody, after previously being found guilty of terrorism-related offences.

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th May 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 13:05 BST

The 65-year-old was previously been found guilty of terrorism-related offences.

After her court appearance the PSNI released a series of pictures of what was found at her family home in Ballymurphy.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Today’s outcome follows from the search of Fionnghuala Perry’s home in Belfast on 20 February 2018.

A Gun and silencer As part of a search conducted by police, a significant cache of explosives, weapons and ammunition was uncovered at a family home in Ballymurphy, west Belfast, in 2015. Fionnghuala Mary Teresa Dympna Perry was sentenced today, Wednesday 17 May, at Belfast Crown Court. The 65-year-old was sentenced to serve four years in custody, having previously been found guilty of terrorism-related offences.A Gun and silencer As part of a search conducted by police, a significant cache of explosives, weapons and ammunition was uncovered at a family home in Ballymurphy, west Belfast, in 2015. Fionnghuala Mary Teresa Dympna Perry was sentenced today, Wednesday 17 May, at Belfast Crown Court. The 65-year-old was sentenced to serve four years in custody, having previously been found guilty of terrorism-related offences.
“During the search, officers from our Terrorism Investigation Unit found handwritten notes, on cigarette papers, hidden inside a perfume box. The notes, which were partially in code, were seized for forensic analysis.

“Their content referred to weapons and explosives, along with the initials or names of a number of individuals who had been questioned by police following a significant firearms find in the Ballymurphy area of Belfast in September 2015.

“Essentially, police assessed that the notes amounted to a debriefing by a number of dissident republicans.

"It’s believed this information could be of use to the New IRA, by helping them understand how those individuals had been identified.

Ammunition As part of a search conducted by police, a significant cache of explosives, weapons and ammunition was uncovered at a family home in Ballymurphy, west Belfast, in 2015. Fionnghuala Mary Teresa Dympna Perry was sentenced today, Wednesday 17 May, at Belfast Crown Court.Ammunition As part of a search conducted by police, a significant cache of explosives, weapons and ammunition was uncovered at a family home in Ballymurphy, west Belfast, in 2015. Fionnghuala Mary Teresa Dympna Perry was sentenced today, Wednesday 17 May, at Belfast Crown Court.
“On 15 March of this year, the defendant was found guilty of collecting or making a record of information likely to be of use to a terrorist, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.”

Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton continued: “Officers from our Terrorism Investigation Unit remain totally committed to investigating and disrupting criminal activity within our communities. I would encourage anyone with information, or indeed concerns, to contact us on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Explosives As part of a search conducted by police, a significant cache of explosives, weapons and ammunition was uncovered at a family home in Ballymurphy, west Belfast, in 2015. Fionnghuala Mary Teresa Dympna Perry was sentenced today, Wednesday 17 May, at Belfast Crown Court.Explosives As part of a search conducted by police, a significant cache of explosives, weapons and ammunition was uncovered at a family home in Ballymurphy, west Belfast, in 2015. Fionnghuala Mary Teresa Dympna Perry was sentenced today, Wednesday 17 May, at Belfast Crown Court.
Handwritten notes As part of a search conducted by police, a significant cache of explosives, weapons and ammunition was uncovered at a family home in Ballymurphy, west Belfast, in 2015. Fionnghuala Mary Teresa Dympna Perry was sentenced today, Wednesday 17 May, at Belfast Crown Court.Handwritten notes As part of a search conducted by police, a significant cache of explosives, weapons and ammunition was uncovered at a family home in Ballymurphy, west Belfast, in 2015. Fionnghuala Mary Teresa Dympna Perry was sentenced today, Wednesday 17 May, at Belfast Crown Court.
