Inspector McDermott said: "We received a report this morning, Monday 20th March, that a fire station had been broken to yesterday, Sunday 19th March.

Following initial enquiries we now believe that the break in occurred between 10.15pm and 10.45pm last night.

"We believe that two men dressed in dark clothes entered through the back door of the premises, before making off in a silver or grey Volkswagen Passat with a number of items.

“Enquiries are continuing and officers investigating this report are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage in the area.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 232 20/03/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."

