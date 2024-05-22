Firearm and ammunition seized in stop and search of vehicle on Letterkenny Road in Londonderry - men in 50s arrested under Terrorism Act
As part of an ongoing operation, officers stopped and searched a vehicle in the Letterkenny Road area of the city at approximately 6.45pm – recovering a suspected firearm and ammunition.
A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene under the Terrorism Act 2000, and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
The suspected firearm, vehicle that was searched and other accompanying items that were seized will now be the subject of forensic testing.
District Commander for Derry City and Strabane, Superintendent Willy Calderwood said: “Our message is clear – we are here to take guns off the streets with the aim to prevent serious harm and stop criminality in its tracks.
“Tonight’s seizure and subsequent arrest is hugely significant as we believe this suspected firearm could have been potentially used in a violent attack – with the aim of killing or, at the very least, causing serious injury.
“As the investigation continues this evening, we want to let local people know we are carrying out further searches in the area as part of this ongoing operation.“We understand and appreciate the disruption this may cause, but I want to reassure you - our presence in the area and activity we carry out is about keeping people safe – which continues to be our priority.“We remain grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org