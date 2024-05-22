Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) last night recovered a suspected firearm and made an arrest in Londonderry (Tuesday 21st May) – which ‘could have been potentially used in a violent attack – with the aim of killing or, at the very least, causing serious injury’.

As part of an ongoing operation, officers stopped and searched a vehicle in the Letterkenny Road area of the city at approximately 6.45pm – recovering a suspected firearm and ammunition.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene under the Terrorism Act 2000, and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The suspected firearm, vehicle that was searched and other accompanying items that were seized will now be the subject of forensic testing.

District Commander for Derry City and Strabane, Superintendent Willy Calderwood said: “Our message is clear – we are here to take guns off the streets with the aim to prevent serious harm and stop criminality in its tracks.

“Tonight’s seizure and subsequent arrest is hugely significant as we believe this suspected firearm could have been potentially used in a violent attack – with the aim of killing or, at the very least, causing serious injury.