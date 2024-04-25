Firearm recovered in a graveyard by PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) now the subject of forensic testing

The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) yesterday recovered a suspected firearm in Ardmore in Londonderry.
By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Apr 2024, 07:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

During a search in the Rushall Road area, the suspected firearm was located in the vicinity of a graveyard.

Police say that enquiries continue, and the suspected firearm will now be the subject of forensic testing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after yesterday’s public safety operation, TIU Detective Inspector Walls said: “We are keeping an open mind in relation to the ownership of this find, and we appeal to anyone who has information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area recently to get in touch with us.

Firearm seized in graveyardFirearm seized in graveyard
Firearm seized in graveyard

“It is shocking to think this suspected firearm was left in the vicinity of a graveyard, a place where people visit and pay their respects to loved ones.

"It shows a blatant lack of respect for local people and the local community.”

Detective Walls added: "We are grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport "

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org