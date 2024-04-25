Firearm recovered in a graveyard by PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) now the subject of forensic testing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During a search in the Rushall Road area, the suspected firearm was located in the vicinity of a graveyard.

Police say that enquiries continue, and the suspected firearm will now be the subject of forensic testing.

Speaking after yesterday’s public safety operation, TIU Detective Inspector Walls said: “We are keeping an open mind in relation to the ownership of this find, and we appeal to anyone who has information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area recently to get in touch with us.



“It is shocking to think this suspected firearm was left in the vicinity of a graveyard, a place where people visit and pay their respects to loved ones.

"It shows a blatant lack of respect for local people and the local community.”

Detective Walls added: "We are grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport "