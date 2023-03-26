Firearms and ammunition seized by police after being found in County Fermanagh hedge
Police have seized two firearms and a quantity of ammunition in Ballinamallard, County Fermanagh.
The items were located in a hedge in the vicinity of Baragh Gardens by a member of the public on Saturday afternoon, 25 March.
All items have been seized and will now be subject to forensic examination.
Detectives investigating the discovery are keen to hear from anyone with information that could assist the investigation. Please call 101, quoting reference 1016 25/03/23.
A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.