Firearms, jacket and cap used by murder-bid gunmen recovered by police

Forensic officers examine the white taxi in which a man was shot in the Poleglass area of west Belfast on Sunday morning. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Firearms, a high-vis jacket and baseball cap believed to have been used in an attempted murder bid last weekend have been recovered by police.

Sean O'Reilly , 49, remains in hospital following the attack in Dunmurray on Sunday.

He was hit twice after two masked men fired shots through the window of his taxi as it was parked in the Bell Steel Manor area at around 10.30am .

Hardline republican political grouping the Republican Network for Unity has said Mr O'Reilly is one of its members.

On Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Gina Quinn described a "ruthless attack, in broad daylight, with one intent only - to take a life".

"The two suspects made off from the scene prior to police arrival," she said.

"I've already confirmed that one man was described as being dressed in dark clothing and the second described as wearing a yellow coat.

"Searches were carried out in the west Belfast area yesterday, February 27 .

"Here, we seized a quantity of firearms, along with a hi-vis yellow jacket and dark-coloured baseball cap.

"I'm releasing images of the jacket and hat, and one line of enquiry is that these are the items worn by one of the gunmen. They, along with the firearms, will now undergo forensic examination to see if they can be linked to any individual.

"Our officers continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice. And, over the next days, further searches will be carried out in the west Belfast area."

Ms Quinn urged anyone with information to speak to police.

"I want to thank the public for their support, and I want to reiterate my appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please contact us," she said.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives on 101 and quote reference 664 of 23/02/25."