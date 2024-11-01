Firefighters hurt as firework is thrown into vehicle during Halloween night incident in Co Down

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Nov 2024, 16:26 BST
Fire brigade incident
​Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has condemned an attack on firefighters as they responded to an incident on Halloween night.

Firefighters from Rathfriland Fire Station were attending a bonfire incident in Hilltown when a firework was thrown into the fire appliance causing injury to two firefighters.

Minister Nesbitt said: “I was appalled to hear that two firefighters were injured in this mindless attack last night and I wish to send my best wishes to both of them for a speedy recovery.

“No-one should have to face aggression or violence in the course of their job, least of all our frontline firefighters who dedicate their lives to protecting others from harm while carrying out their roles in often very dangerous conditions.

"Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews have a challenging enough job without having to contend with an attack like this.

“ I know I speak for the vast majority of people in commending the dedication and commitment of all our firefighters to serving the community day and night.”

