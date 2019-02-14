Fireworks let off close to homes and parked cars

After fireworks were let off close to homes and parked cars, police in Lurgan want to speak to victims of the attack.

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses after reports fireworks being let off in the Gilford and Bleary areas on Tuesday (12th of February).

Police make two arrests

Constable Richard Davidson said: “We received reports that between 8pm and 10pm on Tuesday night fireworks had been let off close to homes and parked vehicles.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious, in particular any vehicles or anyone acting suspiciously to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference numbers 1294 of 12/02/19.

“I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have had any damage caused to their property as a result of these incidents to contact police.

“Alternatively information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”