First image of murdered N.I. farmer issued by police

The P.S.N.I. has issued a photograph of murdered Northern Ireland farmer, David Murphy, whose body was discovered in his home on Tuesday.

Mr. Murphy is believed to have died after he was shot twice with a shotgun at his home on Church Road, Glenwherry (between Larne and Ballymena).

David Murphy. (Photo: P.S.N.I.)

The P.S.N.I. said they do not know when Mr. Murphy was killed but believe he was alive as recent as last Saturday (February 16, 2019).

The detective leading the murder investigation said Mr. Murphy was known to police.

Mr. Murphy was 52 years-old at the time of his death.