First responders at scene of Bushmills 'crucifixion' praised in NI Assembly

Police are investigating a serious assault and arson in Bushmills in the early hours of May 5

Police said they received a report in the early hours of Sunday that a man had been “nailed to a fence with a nail through each hand” at a car park near Dundarave Park in the north Antrim town.

The victim was treated in hospital for potentially life-changing injuries, with sections of the fence still attached to his hands.

Two vans, one belonging to the assault victim, were found on fire in the same car park.

Speaking in the assembly chamber on Tuesday, North Antrim MLA Sian Mulholland said the message from the community is “enough is enough”.

The Alliance representative said: "There is simply no justification of this type of behaviour in 2024. We are 26 years post Good Friday Agreement – enough is enough, and that is what the community is saying.

"A young man has been left with life altering injuries, tourists in a car on a busy bank holiday weekend witnessing something significant, and the trauma that that will hold, our first responders in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service having to cut a man from a fence, and we just need to send a message that this is not indicative of north Antrim.”

Ms Mulholland added: "I want to praise those who came to the aid of that young man, whether they were volunteers, whether it was their job to be there, but I just want to thank them, and I hope that both he and those who have experienced the significant trauma of that event will recoverer quickly."

Also in the assembly, DUP MLA Paul Frew said: “The community of Bushmills is left reeling, waking up to this brutality. Businesses are fearful, not only with this sinister attack, but with the tourist season just about cranking up”.

Detective Inspector Lavery has appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 13 5/5/24, and added: “Our investigation remains ongoing in relation to this sinister attack, with a paramilitary-style assault a line of enquiry being investigated”.

It is understood police are not currently not linking the Bushmills attack to any other incidents.

Former Special Branch officer Dr William Matchett said the “horrific” nature of the attack, and the message it sends out, is indicative of a “gang or an organisation controlling its turf through fear” and intimidation.

"When it does that, it is looking to protect itself – its own interests. That’s how it controls people.”

Mr Matchett said a lack of witness evidence in such cases causes “profound difficulties” for police.