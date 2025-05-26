Five arrested for drink driving offences over Bank holiday weekend as police issue warning

PSNI roads warning

​Five people were arrested for driving while unfit in the Belfast area over the bank holiday weekend.

Belfast Superintendent Finola Dornan said: “It is unacceptable that drivers continue to risk not only their own safety, but that of other road users.

“As these arrests evidence, our officers will be actively seeking to arrest those who make the reckless decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after consuming alcohol or drugs.

Police say driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is one of the Fatal Five.

“Just one drink can kill,” Superintendent Dornan added. “We are active in our efforts to prevent harm by arresting these drivers and bringing them before the courts."

The first incident occurred when a collision was reported in the Nansen Street area in the early hours of Sunday between two vehicles.

No injuries were reported but the 20-year-old man suspected to be driving one of the vehicles was arrested and later charged with driving with excess alcohol alongside a number of other driving-related offences. He was due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

A 42-year-old man who was reported to be driving while drunk in the Clifton Street area just before 9.55pm on Sunday was arrested and has since been charged with driving with excess alcohol. He will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 23.

Officers were also called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision in the Divis Street area just before 10.15pm. No injuries were reported, but damage was caused to both vehicles.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while unfit and a number of other driving-related offences. He remains in custody at this time.

Just after 12.25am yesterday morning, patrol officers noted a vehicle being driven with no lights on in the Upper Knockbreda Road area.

The 55-year-old man driving the vehicle was subsequently arrested and charged with driving with excess alcohol. He will also appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23rd June.

Officers on patrol in the Oxford Street area at around 3.20am arrested a 35-year-old woman after they noticed a vehicle being driven erratically.

She has since been charged with driving with excess alcohol and possession of a class B controlled drug and will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 19.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The PSNI’s road safety campaign is the based on the ‘Fatal Five’ – the five primary causes of fatal and serious collisions: speeding, drink or drug driving, careless driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and using a mobile phone while driving.

Warnings had been issued to drivers on Northern Ireland’s roads ahead of both busy bank holiday periods in May.