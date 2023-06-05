News you can trust since 1737
Detectives investigating a report of an unlawful assembly held at the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards on Thursday, April 6 have today made five arrests.
By Staff Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 20:03 BST- 1 min read

Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “At around 8pm it was reported that a large group of men had gathered at a house in the area. It was reported that threats were made to a male occupant who was inside the house during the incident.

“The men who were aged 56, 48, 43, 40 and 35 years old were arrested on suspicion of affray, unlawful assembly and other offences. All five men are currently in police custody.

“Enquiries are continuing and this incident is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

The PSNI have arrested five men following a report of an unlawful assembly held at the Weaver’s Grange area of NewtownardsThe PSNI have arrested five men following a report of an unlawful assembly held at the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards
“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1361 07/04/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”