Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “At around 8pm it was reported that a large group of men had gathered at a house in the area. It was reported that threats were made to a male occupant who was inside the house during the incident.

“The men who were aged 56, 48, 43, 40 and 35 years old were arrested on suspicion of affray, unlawful assembly and other offences. All five men are currently in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are continuing and this incident is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

The PSNI have arrested five men following a report of an unlawful assembly held at the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards