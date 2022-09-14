Five masked men petrol bomb home in heavily built up area of Belfast - fire extinguished by NIFRS

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “At approximately 10.30pm we received a report that two petrol bombs had been thrown at a house in the Parkgate Gardens area of the city.

“Approximately five masked men had been seen coming from nearby playing fields, they threw the devices at the property before making off.

“Colleagues from the NIFRS attended the scene and extinguished the fire, luckily no one was home at the time.

Parkgate Avenue in east Belfast - Google maps

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1970 of 13/09/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/