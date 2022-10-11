Five men arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and GBH after injured man found wandering Strabane

A member of the public came across the injured man walking along Knockiniller Road, at the junction of the Beagh Road and Camus Road.

Emergency services were called and the man, aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for injuries to his face and body where he remains receiving treatment.

It is reported the man was taken from his home, which is in Forthill Walk in Newtownstewart, in a van by a number of men at around 6am on Monday.

Stock image of PSNI badge

Detectives have arrested five men - two aged 23 years old and the others aged 25, 26 and 29 years old - on suspicion of kidnapping and grievous bodily harm with intent, amongst other offences.