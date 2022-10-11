News you can trust since 1737
Five men arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and GBH after injured man found wandering Strabane

Detectives have made five arrests as part of their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a man who was found injured in Strabane shortly before midday on Monday.

By Graeme Cousins
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 6:12pm

A member of the public came across the injured man walking along Knockiniller Road, at the junction of the Beagh Road and Camus Road.

Emergency services were called and the man, aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for injuries to his face and body where he remains receiving treatment.

It is reported the man was taken from his home, which is in Forthill Walk in Newtownstewart, in a van by a number of men at around 6am on Monday.

Stock image of PSNI badge

Detectives have arrested five men - two aged 23 years old and the others aged 25, 26 and 29 years old - on suspicion of kidnapping and grievous bodily harm with intent, amongst other offences.

All five men who were arrested remained in custody last night.