Five men due in court charged with unlawful assembly and affray linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down

Five men aged 56, 48, 43, 40 and 35 years old have been charged with unlawful assembly and affray.
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Jun 2023, 07:45 BST- 1 min read

All five men are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 6th June).

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The men were charged in relation to a report of an unlawful assembly held at the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards on Thursday 6th April, which is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down

