Five people arrested after man assaulted at residential premises at the Upper Frank Street area of East Belfast

Detectives investigating an assault at residential premises at the Upper Frank Street area of East Belfast on Monday 10th June, have arrested five people.

Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: “At around 8:10pm, it was reported that a 37-year-old man was assaulted inside a flat in the area.

"The male was taken to hospital for facial injuries which are described as serious at this time.

“Four males aged 55, 43, 40 and 40 years old as well as a 38 year old woman were arrested in relation to the incident. All five people remain in police custody at this time."

He said that “enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1779 10/06/24”.