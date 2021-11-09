Five PSNI officers injured after incident in NI town

In a statement the PSNI revealed hhat officers were dealing with an unrelated matter in the Bridge Street area of the village just before 2am, when a car was driven at a constable, who was on foot.

The car – a BMW – then collided with a police vehicle, before reversing into a second police vehicle, which had been positioned to block the BMW in.

Inspector Bryan said: “The officer on foot sustained injuries to his hand and arm, and has been left shaken.

It happened in the early hours of this morning

“Four officers within the two vehicles also sustained minor injuries, and significant damage was caused to both police vehicles, along with the BMW.

“This was a deliberate act directed at our officers who were on duty, working to keep people safe.

“We have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, driving with excess alcohol and dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 761 of 09/11/21.

