​Fix the ‘parlous state’ of PSNI as main priority: Police Federation NI

​​Fixing the “parlous state” of the PSNI must be Jon Boutcher’s main priority as chief constable, the chair of the police federation (PFNI) has said.

Liam Kelly, who has already met with Mr Boutcher in his capacity as interim chief constable, said urgent government intervention is also needed to tackle the “chronic and deep-rooted” issues currently holding back the service.

“We must collaborate across a number of areas but most of all, our officers want to know their Chief Constable has their back,” Mr Kelly said.

“The list of what must be fixed is long and can only be addressed by a meaningful and realistic funding package from government. Taken together, the service will need a commitment to invest up to £500 million.

“There’s a worrying funding gap coupled with the cost of the data breach and officer holiday pay which account for most of what’s required. There’s no recruitment and serving officers are leaving because of the pressures they endure in doing their job”.

Mr Kelly added: “If the government doesn’t step in to deal with chronic and deep-rooted challenges, we will see officer numbers shrink to 6,000 and that is unsafe and unsound.”

“Mr Boutcher knows what has to be done to restore balance. Getting Ministers to realise and then fix the parlous state of the PSNI is the main priority. That will require intensive lobbying at Whitehall as NIO Ministers don’t seem to care and have turned a deaf ear to policing requirements.

“Internally, it will be important to re-build confidence and morale. Disciplinary processes are in need of reform with far too many officers waiting an inordinate length of time for cases to be resolved.

“None of this will come as a surprise to Mr Boutcher as we’ve already made our views known to him. Our new Chief Constable has a difficult and demanding in-tray, but he will have our support as he sets out his plans to right a badly listing organisation.”

Victims’ campaigner Ann Travers said she believes Mr Boutcher will “do a great job”.

She tweeted: “I am delighted to hear Jon Boutcher has been appointed Chief Constable PSNI, I've no doubt he will do a great job. A good, old-fashioned cop, with a heart of gold, but no walk over.”

A number of former senior PSNI officers have also given their views on the appointment.

Jim Gamble said: “Let’s hope he makes the difference. The issues that undermine so much of policing here must now be addressed. The incompetence of a dysfunctional policing board and the lack of accountability within the Police Ombudsman’s office.”