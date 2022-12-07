Edgar Graham

Mr Graham, a member of Northern Ireland Assembly, was shot dead by the Provisional IRA outside the university in south Belfast on December 7, 1983.

In a social media post, the Ulster Unionist Party said: “On the 39th anniversary of the callous murder of Edgar Graham by the Provisional IRA, party leader Doug Beattie MC MLA was joined by John Stewart MLA and Mike Nesbitt MLA this morning to lay a floral wreath at the memorial to Edgar within the rotunda at Parliament Buildings.”

Victims group SEFF joined with political youth branches and the university’s Orange Society to lay wreaths at the site where Mr Graham was murdered.

SEFF posted images of the short service online, along with the message: “Keep alive the light of justice is a phrase which was coined by Edgar Graham and never more has it been relevant as we face the proposed imposition of a Legacy and Reconciliation Bill which proposes to permanently extinguish that light.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Graham family today and everyday; particularly Edgar’s beloved sister Anne.”

No one has ever been prosecuted in relation to the brutal murder.

