Focus must remain on the terrorists responsible for the Omagh bomb: Kenny Donaldson

SEFF’s director of services Mr Donaldson said he hoped “the statutory inquiry will place focus on the terrorists who carried out that particular action,” on August 1, 1998.

"Of course, where there have been failings on the part of any elements within our security and intelligence agencies we need to learn from that, and to put in place responses so that nothing like Omagh could ever happen again.

"But please understand this… that it was the Real IRA who detonated those bombs that day and no one else,” he told the BBC’s The View programme.​

When the decision to hold an inquiry was revealed on Thursday Clare Radford, whose 16-year-old brother Alan was killed in the bomb, welcomed the announcement but said she had some reservations.

"I do welcome the public inquiry but I do have massive reservations that the public perspective could change from the terrorists, those who built a bomb, and drove it into Omagh. I don't want the onus to be removed from them, and that is my biggest fear.”

Speaking to the News Letter in July 2021 about the prospect of a new inquiry, a vastly experienced former RUC officer said the potential value of an anonymous ‘tip-off’ prior to the Omagh bomb had been greatly overstated.

“In over 25 years in Special Branch and the CID I personally cannot recall a single incident where top-quality intelligence was received anonymously via telephone,” he said.​​​​​​​