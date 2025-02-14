Foreign Office official who threatened to burn down his father’s home sentenced to three months in prison

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A Foreign Office official who threatened to burn down his father’s home has been sentenced to three months custody.

Ross Taylor, 34, made the outburst after police were called to the address in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim on December 13 last year.

His father, a 75-year-old college professor, attended Belfast Magistrates’ Court in a show of support for him.

Taylor, of Lynton Road in London, pleaded guilty to making threats to damage property.

Separate charges of possessing an offensive weapon with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage were withdrawn.

Prosecutors said police were called to a domestic incident at the family’s home on Larne Road amid concerns for the defendant’s safety.

“As he was being escorted out of the address he shouted out in an agitated state that he would burn his father’s house down,” a Crown lawyer submitted.

It was previously disclosed that Taylor had been involved in “high end” matters at the Foreign Office, including the evacuation of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized Kabul back in 2021.

The court heard he was on leave due to mental health issues when the threats were made.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine described how the victim, who works at a university in London, had flown back amid concerns for his son’s wellbeing.

“Drink was consumed by my client when an incident occurred in the home and his father called the police,” he said.

Stressing that Taylor never had any intention to set fire to the property, Mr Ballentine added: “His family have come to court on an early flight from London to support him.”

District Judge George Conner was told the defendant has been remanded in prison since his arrest.