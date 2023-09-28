Former Alliance member Geoffrey Wilson loses Equality Commission backing in court case against party

Geoffrey Wilson is taking the case against the Alliance Party after he failed to be selected as an election candidate

Geoffrey Wilson had secured backing from the body for a case involving alleged discrimination on the grounds of age and political opinion.

But the Court of Appeal today granted the commission’s application to come off record due to funding issues.

Mr Wilson told the panel of judges: “I fully understand it is for financial reasons, nothing to do with changing their minds on the merits.”

The 52-year-old legal consultant, from the Dunmurry area of Belfast, was a member of Alliance for nine years.

The 52-year-old legal consultant, from the Dunmurry area of Belfast, was a member of Alliance for nine years.

He claims that he was suspended and then expelled in December 2021 over events at a meeting to select candidates for the Lagan Valley constituency.

The steps were taken because of a “controversial question” put to an Alliance councillor, he has previously alleged.

Last year Mr Wilson was denied High Court permission to seek a judicial review of his removal from the cross-community party.

In a separate move he attempted to have a case heard by the Fair Employment Tribunal sitting in Belfast.

Mr Wilson said that between 2017 and 2021 he repeatedly failed to secure approval to stand as an Alliance candidate in local council, assembly and Westminster elections.

He alleged discrimination because of his age and his emphasis on strong pro-abortion and transgender rights.

In October last year the tribunal refused jurisdiction to hear his claim on the grounds that he was never an employee of the party.

Mr Wilson is challenging that determination at the Court of Appeal.

The case is expected to focus on whether fair employment legislation provides scope for a political party to also be interpreted as a vocational organisation.

With Mr Wilson once again acting as a personal litigant, he sought an adjournment to allow more time to seek alternative representation.

He also told the court that he intends to make a fresh application for funding to a new specialist, post-Brexit unit within the Equality Commission.

Madam Justice McBride asked how he would approach the case if he ultimately cannot obtain legal or financial support.

Mr Wilson replied: “If I have to, I will do it myself.”