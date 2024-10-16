Former church director accused of defrauding parish of over half a million pounds
Standing in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court 54-year-old Godfrey Ellis confirmed he was aware of the four charges against him and that he did not object to his case being returned to the Crown Court.
Ellis, from Clanconnell Gardens in Waringstown, faces three charges of defrauding the Trustees of Shankill Parish Church in Lurgan by abusing the position of trust which he had and a further count of forgery, all alleged to have been committed between 26 July 2011 and 9 February 2020.
None of the alleged background facts were opened in court but the particulars of the offences disclose that Ellis allegedly:
- Transferred £643,637.31 from there church’s bank account to his own;
- Used £102,313 of parish funds to pay his credit cards;
- Misrepresented the church’s bank balance, claiming it was “£30,482 in credit when in fact the account was £38,847 in overdraft” and
- Forgery of a cheque.
A lawyer for the PPS submitted that the legal statements and papers formed the basis of a prima facie case and the defence solicitor conceded that Ellis had a case to answer, a sentiment echoed by District Judge Michael Ranaghan.
Standing in the dock but looking to his solicitor for guidance, Ellis declined to exercise his rights to either call evidence on his own behalf or to comment on the charges.
Applying for legal aid, the solicitor revealed that while Ellis is working, “his business is likely to the significantly impacted if not lost.”
Freeing Ellis on £500 bail and ordering him to appear at Craigavon Crown Court for arraignment on 22 November, Judge Ranaghan said he would grant legal aid given the seriousness of the charges.