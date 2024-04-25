Former Co Tyrone sub-postmaster close to clearing his name following Horizon IT scandal

Former Sub-Postmaster Lee Williamson attends the Court of Appeal regarding his conviction related tot he Post Office IT scandal.

Lee Williamson attended the Court of Appeal as part of an ongoing battle to clear his name, boosted by confirmation that legislation to exonerate innocent victims will be extended to Northern Ireland.

Senior judges adjourned the case to await further developments at Westminster.

Following the hearing Mr Williamson expressed hope that the new laws will mean his legal battle becomes academic.

“At this stage nothing has been quashed, but I’m looking forward to that day. It’s within touching distance now,” he said.

Mr Williamson, 49, is among 26 postmasters from Northern Ireland charged after defective Horizon computer software calculated that money was missing from their branches.

In 2014 he was convicted of fraud by false representation offences and given an 18-month suspended sentence. It was claimed that he had stolen and falsified accounting records in his role running a Post Office in Portstewart.

Charges were brought against him after an audit uncovered an alleged shortfall of £17,000.

In total, more than 700 sub-postmasters across the UK were prosecuted by the Post Office between 1999 and 2015 for similar accounting errors.

Earlier this week the government confirmed new legislation to quash the wrongful convictions will also apply in Northern Ireland.

In court yesterday, counsel for the Public Prosecution Service, Philip Henry KC, speculated that it may be in place by July. “If there was some degree of legislative certainty that might bring a certain course to continuing this appeal,” he said.

Adjourning the case, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan decided against listing any further reviews at this stage.

“If the legislation takes the course which is thought, that will deal with all of these types of cases,” she pointed out.

Speaking outside court, Mr Williamson described his surprise at the developments and praised the efforts of the Stormont Executive to ensure postmasters in Northern Ireland will be included.

He also expressed regret at pleading guilty to the offences he was charged with.