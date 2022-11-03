Att newsdesk. Manslaughter remand full story

Thurs 3 Nov ‘22

A grieving family looked on in court today (thurs) as a Co. Antrim bar

owner and former captain of Derry Gaelic team was charged with the

manslaughter of a customer.

Relatives of Aaron Law filled the public gallery at Ballymena Magistrates

Court as appearing at court by video link from police custody, 41-year-old

Fergal Gerard Doherty was charged with his manslaughter on 30 October this

year.

While Doherty, whose address was given as Pats bar on Main Street in

Portglenone, confirmed that he understood the single charge against him,

detective sergeant Brannigan said he believed he could connect the

defendant to the charge.

The 34-year-old father-of-two, who was from Portglenone, was found lying

unconscious outside the bar at about 01:10 GMT on Sunday.

Mr Law had suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital but tragically

later died.

During a contested bail application, the court heard how Mr Law had been at

a stag party in the bar when a doorman “escorted” him from the premises.

Outside, the victim had a “verbal altercation” with the doorman and

according to defence counsel Joe Brolly, Mr Law “swung a punch” at Doherty

when he tried to intervene but the retired Gaelic footballer retaliated,

punching the victim once.

DS Brannigan agreed with the barrister’s suggestions that according to the

defendant, two witness statements and pathology evidence, Doherty’s punch

caused Mr Law to fall and strike his head on the road way.

The detective added however that with Mr Law lying unconscious in the

middle of the road, the doorman and Doherty “left him and returned to the

bar.”

The court heard he was left lying for up to 15 minutes and that at one

stage, a car had to brake and drive around him before parking further down

the street.

After ten to 15 minutes from the initial incident, the doorman and Doherty

went back outside and pulled Mr Law from the roadway but there was still no

medical assistance sought and instead, they “propped him up against the

wall of the bar.”

It was only when a sober member of the public noticed that Mr Law needed

medical assistance that an ambulance was called and the paramedics in turn

contacted the police.

The court heard that Mr Law was taken to hospital but despite medical

intervention, life was pronounced extinct at 16.41.

Meanwhile police investigating the tragic death spoke to the doorman and to

Doherty who both initially claimed they did not know how Mr Law came to be

hurt but the court also heard that during a phone conversation with the

victim’s brother in law, the “extremely distressed” defendant admitted he

had thrown a punch and that he intended to hand himself in to police.

DS Brannigan outlined how Doherty gave a “full account” of his version of

events, claiming that he had acted in self defence when he punched Mr Law

once in the face.

“His account has been corroborated by other individuals,” said the

detective, adding that with around 30 people in the bar, investigators have

spoken to around half of them but are still conducting a live

investigation.

He told the court police were objecting to bail due to fears that Doherty

could interfere with the ongoing investigation or could commit further

offences, even though he has a clear record.

Under cross examination from Mr Brolly, the DS agreed that the witness

accounts taken to date “entirely corroborates” Doherty’s account with

“nothing to contradict his account” that he acted in self defence.

While the barrister submitted that CCTV footage was clear in that it showed

Mr Law taking “two or three steps” towards Doherty in an aggressive way,

the officer told Gin all he could see was two “vague figures” and could not

discern who was who.

Turning to his submissions, Mr Brolly conceded that although “it’s really a

terrible, terrible tragedy” for the Law family, he argued that Doherty

should not have been charged in the first place given he was acting jn self

defence and also that there was an “overwhelming case” for the alleged

killer to be grated bail.

“Mr Doherty is a very well known young man who played Gaelic football for

Bellaghy, Derry and Ulster with distinction,” said Mr Brolly adding that he

has a “clear record and no trouble with the police” and the bar has been

shut since the incident.

“In the circumstances of this case, it’s as obvious a case of self defence

as I have come across in 30 years of practice as a criminal defence

barrister,” Mr Brolly submitted, describing Doherty as “devastated and

grief stricken” at Mr Law’s tragic death.

Despite his exhortations however, District Judge Nigel Broderick refused to

free Doherty.

Commenting that more than a dozen witnesses still needed to be spoken to in

the live investigation which centred around a “small rural community,” the

judge said he was concerned about the risk of the witnesses and the

investigation being interfered with or instructed.

Remanding Doherty into custody, he adjourned the case to 1 December.

