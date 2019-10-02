Former DUP mayor Thomas Hogg resigns after being charged with child sex offences

DUP Councillor Thomas Hogg has resigned from the party with immediate effect.

It comes after the former mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey was charged with sexual offences involving a child.

The 31-year-old is set to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court later this month to face the charges.

A party spokesman said Mr Hogg had been suspended by the DUP “pending the outcome of a court case” prior to his resignation.

He has been charged with sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause or incite children between 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity.

Mr Hogg, who was awarded an MBE in the 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to local government, was arrested after a dance music festival in the grounds of the V36 park last Saturday.