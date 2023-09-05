Former housemaster accused of historic sex abuse at children's home in Belfast is granted anonymity

Court report

The 81-year-old man appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court accused of indecently assaulting a boy more than 40 years ago.

Despite opposition from the press, he was granted anonymity at this stage in the case.

His lawyers claimed he would be at increased risk of suicide if identified.

The pensioner faces two counts of indecent assault against a male on dates between June 1980 and January 1983.

The alleged offences were committed at care facilities where he was employed as a senior member of staff.

During a preliminary enquiry hearing he confirmed that he understood the charges but declined to give evidence or call any witnesses.

Defence barrister Sean O’Hare did not dispute submissions that his client has a prima facie case to answer.

Granting the prosecution’s application, District Judge Ted Magill returned the accused for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be set.

Mr O’Hare requested continued reporting restrictions based on the contents of a medical report.

The court was told that the defendant suffers from mental illness, personal and social isolation, low mood and anxiety.

A doctor who has treated him as a patient expressed concern that any publicity would cause a deterioration in his “fragile” state.

The pensioner’s right to life under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights outweighs the legitimate interest in reporting proceedings without restrictions, according to his legal team.

On behalf of the press, it was argued that the medical report does not specifically refer to any risk of suicide.

Mr Magill acknowledged there was a “delicate balancing exercise” between competing rights.

Ultimately, however, he ruled that the accused cannot be identified at this stage.