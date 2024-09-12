Darren Moore

​​A former Irish League footballer previously convicted of stealing 20 legs of lamb from a shop has been back before a court and admitted to stealing alcohol, meat and toiletries worth £498.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Moore (54), with an address listed as Warden Square in Ballymena, took 'spirits' worth £402 from Tesco on July 7 this year; meat and toiletries worth £54 from Robinson's Supermarket in Ballymena on August 28; and meat worth £42 from Robinson's on September 3 this year.

He had also driven whilst disqualified and without insurance on August 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison and his case was adjourned to October 3 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

When Moore was at court for previous matters, including the legs of lamb incident, a defence barrister had said the defendant had a "chronic addiction to crack cocaine".

He said the defendant had been stealing items to sell on to fund his drug habit.

The lawyer said when Moore was young he had the opportunity to play football for Millwall in London and after going over for six months he was "successful" but he missed home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad