Former Irish soldier guilty in IS terror case

Ex-Defence Forces member Lisa Smith, 40, was acquitted of a separate charge of financing terrorism after a nine-week trial at Dublin’s non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Smith, a convert to Islam, travelled to Syria after terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on Muslims to travel to the country.

The Co Louth woman had pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of IS and providing funds to benefit the group.

Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith, 39, arrives at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin

Smith, from Dundalk, wiped away tears as the guilty verdict of the three-judge court was read out by judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt yesterday.

She was granted bail ahead of sentencing, which will be on July 11.

Acquitting her of the financing terrorism charge, Justice Hunt said it could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt that when she sent €800 to a man in 2015 it was specifically for the purpose of supporting the IS group.

In his judgment Justice Hunt, who sat as part of the three-judge, non-jury court, said there was “sufficient ambiguity” over why the money was sent, highlighting it could have potentially been for charitable or humanitarian reasons.

The judge went through detailed evidence from the lengthy case and stated the prosecution had established beyond reasonable doubt that Ms Smith took up membership of IS when she crossed the border into Syria in October 2015.

He told the court that Ms Smith’s online communications with various people showed she went to Syria with “her eyes wide open” about the place she wanted to travel to.

The court was told she travelled to Syria after terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on all Muslims to travel to the so-called Islamic State.

Justice Hunt said Ms Smith pledged allegiance to the organisation which al-Baghdadi headed up and that she knew the organisation was unlawful, and that it was not conventional or religious.