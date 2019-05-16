Former Kincora resident sues for damages over sex abuse trafficking claims

A former resident at a notorious Belfast boys’ home is suing the police and government bodies over claims he was trafficked for sexual abuse on both sides of the Irish Sea, it has emerged.

Richard Kerr has lodged High Court papers alleging a paedophile ring subjected him to years of rape and molestation in a campaign covered up by the state.

The 58-year-old, who spent more than two years at the Kincora home in the east of the city, is seeking damages against the Department of Health, the Northern Ireland Office, the PSNI and the Home Office.

His action involves claims for assault and battery, misfeasance in public office, breach of statutory duty and negligence.

Mr Kerr, who now lives in Dallas, Texas, has detailed a litany of alleged abuse during his time spent at institutions in the 1960s and 1970s.

As well as his time at Kincora, the case involves claims about his earlier treatment in care at Williamson House in north Belfast, and a later period at Millisle Borstal in Co Down.

He repeatedly alleges that he was plied with alcohol and sexually assaulted by a number of men.

Court papers set out claims of being taken to hotels in Belfast, Portrush and Bangor to be abused.

According to his case he was also attacked while working at horse stables near Larne.

Another alleged incident involved being molested by a former soldier after being sent to his home in west Belfast.

Mr Kerr further claims he was put on ferries to England, where he was picked up by men and taken to locations in Manchester and London.

He maintains that all investigations and inquiries to date have failed to expose the full abuse at Kincora, along with the alleged knowledge and role of British state agents.

His lawyers claim failures by the Royal Ulster Constabulary to investigate events at the home.

Based on his allegations, he has not accepted conclusions reached by the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry.

It dismissed suspicions that senior politicians, civil servants and businessmen were complicit in a paedophile ring at Koncora which led to three staff members being jailed.

Confirming the commencement of his client’s civil action, solicitor Christopher Stanley, of KRW Law, said: “Richard Kerr will be seeking damages for personal injury and, importantly, discovery of material relating to his abuse held by the institutions he is suing.

“On issuing the statement of claim on behalf of Mr Kerr the institutions named therein must now respond.”