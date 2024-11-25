Former Northern Ireland international and current Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton on speeding charge

Jim Magilton has been charged with being 11mph over a 30mph speed limit

Cliftonville manager and Northern Ireland legend Jim Magilton was charged with speeding today.

​Mr Magilton, 55 and with an address in Dunmurry, is charged that on May 1 he was driving a BMW on Kingsway in Dunmurry at 41mph, 11mph in excess of the 30mph limit.

His defence lawyer told Lisburn Magistrates’ Court he will be “making representations” to the PPS so District Judge Rosie Watters adjourned the case to December 9.

The current Cliftonville manager won 52 international caps for Northern Ireland, scoring five goals and at one time, he was the Northern Ireland Under-21 team manager and the Irish Football Association's elite performance director.

He started his playing career with Distillery before moving to Liverpool but without making a single appearance for the club, he joined Oxford United and he also played for Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town.