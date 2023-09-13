Former RUC reservist and his wife in court over charges relating to Robert Hamill murder in Portadown over 20 years ago

Robert Hamill was attacked and beaten by loyalists in Portadown in April 1997

Standing side by side in the dock of Craigavon Crown Court and with Mr Hamill’s relatives sitting in the public gallery, ex-RUC reserve officer 69-year-old Cecil Atkinson and his wife Eleanor Atkinson, also 69, entered not guilty pleas to the single charges against them.

The couple, from the Brownstown Road in Portadown, are accused of conspiring with each other and with Andrea McKee, James Michael McKee “and others” to pervert the course of justice on dates between September and 30 October 1997.

The particulars of the offence allege that they “agreed to give false information to police officers making enquiries about a telephone call made from your house on 27 April 1997 at 08.37 hours, as to the identity of the person making that call.”

A third accused, 72-year-old Kenneth Hanvey from the Derryanvil Road, also in Portadown, was also due to be arraigned yesterday but his case was adjourned as the pensioner had not attended due to ill health.

He also faces a charge of perverting justice on 25 November 1997 “in that, when asked by a police officer about a telephone call made from a certain house on 27 April 1997 at 08:37 hours, you gave false information to a police officer that it had been James Michael Robert McKee who made the telephone call.”

It is a case which has been before the courts at various levels from as long ago as 2003 and has even been dismissed by other judges due to a lack of credible evidence, and this is the first time any of the defendants have appeared in the Crown Court.

The most recent decision however was subject to a Judicial Review, brought by Jessica Hamill whose son Robert was beaten to death by a loyalist mob on 8 May 1997, and in that the court ordered the charges to be reinstated.

Mr Hamill's murder was the subject of a public inquiry when it was alleged that four police officers were positioned in a police vehicle near the scene of the attack but did not intervene.

Mr Atkinson was one of the officers in the police vehicle on the night Mr Hamill was killed in April 1997. It had been alleged that a phone call was made from the police officer's home to the home of Allister Hanvey - one of the six people who had, at one time, been charged with Mr Hamill's murder.

It was further alleged that the ex-policeman advised Mr Hanvey to destroy the clothing he was wearing at the time of the incident and that he kept Mr Hanvey up to date as the police investigation progressed. The charges against five of the murder accused, including Mr Hanvey, were dropped and the sixth person was acquitted following a trial.

Mr Atkinson denied making the phone call to Mr Hanvey's house. The ex-policeman claimed that his phone had been used by Michael McKee, the uncle of Mr Hanvey's girlfriend.

At the time, Mr McKee and his then wife Andrea, and the policeman's wife, Eleanor Atkinson, all gave police statements supporting Mr Atkinson's version of events.

However, three years later, following the breakdown of her marriage to Michael McKee, Andrea Jones told the police that neither she nor her former husband had stayed at the Atkinsons' house on the night of the murder.

Michael McKee and Andrea Jones later pleaded guilty to carrying out an act tending to pervert the course of justice.In April 2003 the director of public prosecutions began to prosecute the police officer, his wife and Kenneth Hanvey, based on the allegations made by Ms Jones.

Dismissing the case in September 2014, district judge Peter King said the evidence of Ms Jones was “entirely unreliable" and he was “not able to attribute any degree of credibility to any portion" of Andrea Jones's deposition.

Quashing his decision, the Judicial Review concluded however that Judge King should have taken more account of supporting evidence and ordered that “the preliminary inquiry commence afresh before another judge who should feel free to make decisions on the basis of the evidence without regard to any conclusions previously reached.”

In court yesterday senior lawyers for both the defence and prosecution agree the trial would take around a month to hear and due to a busy court diary, it would not be heard until at least the New Year.

Judge Patrick Lynch KC said he would review the case on October 10.