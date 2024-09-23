Former Sinn Fein press officer Michael McMonagle admits 14 sex charges

Michael McMonagle pleaded guilty to 14 charges and will be sentenced in November

​A former Sinn Fein press officer charged with sex offences will be sentenced on November 8 after he pleaded guilty to 14 charges against him.

​Michael McMonagle (42) of Limewood Street in Derry appeared at the local Crown Court where he faced two charges of attempted incitement a child to engage in sexual activity on dates in August 2021.

He was also charged with 12 counts of attempted sexual communication with a child on various dates in 2020 and 2021.

McMonagle pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

A defence barrister Kieran Mallon KC said they would be seeking pre-sentence report as well as a psychology report.

He said his client had been 'bail compliant' and asked that he be re-released to facilitate the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

The barrister added that McMonagle was aware of the sentencing powers of the court.

Judge Neil Rafferty told the defendant that he should co-operate with probation.

He told him he would re-release him on bail but he should not take that as an indication that a non-custodial sentence would follow as it was 'likely a custodial sentence would follow.'

McMonagle was ordered to sign the Sex Offender's Register and the duration of that will be determined at the sentencing hearing.