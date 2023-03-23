David Holden at Laganside Court for a previous court hearing

David Holden received a suspended sentence last month for the killing of 23-year-old Aidan McAnespie.

​He was the first former member of the armed forces to be found guilty of a Troubles-era offence since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​At the Court of Appeal today, lawyers for the 53-year-old veteran confirmed his intention to challenge the conviction.

​Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan agreed to set aside two days to hear the case in either October or November.

​Mr McAnespie was killed in February 1988 as he walked through a security checkpoint in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone.

​He had been on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club when he was shot in the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Holden was 18 at the time and serving with the Grenadier Guards.

​The Englishman admitted firing the fatal shot but said the gun was discharged by accident because his hands were wet.

​However, following a non-jury trial last year, Mr Justice O’Hara found him guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

​The judge held that Holden wrongly assumed his machine gun was not cocked when he pointed it at Mr McAnespie and pulled the trigger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​He also highlighted the defendant’s age at the time of the time of the shooting and that there was no intent to kill.

​The fact that the gun was cocked and ready to fire was the fault of others, according to Mr Justice O’Hara.

​Holden was sentenced to three years, suspended for a period of three years.

​The ex-soldier’s barrister, Frank O’Donoghue KC, disclosed today that he is not appealing the term imposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Instead, the challenge is solely focused on attempting to have the guilty verdict overturned.

​With his client’s liberty not an issue, Mr O’Donoghue told the court he was not seeking an urgent hearing.

​Dame Siobhan offered alternative dates in the autumn after stressing the need to deal with the appeal.