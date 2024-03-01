Former talented footballer jailed for hitting man on the head with a traffic cone during 'begging incident'
Jonathan Sterrett, 27, launched the attack on the city’s Dublin Road last month after the victim declined a request for cash.
Sterrett, of no fixed abode, admitted charges of common assault and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He was sentenced to three months in prison at Belfast Magistrates' Court today.
Prosecutors set out how the injured party was approached by the defendant and a second man on February 20.
“They asked him for money (but) he said no,” a Crown lawyer said. The man was kicked before Sterrett lifted a traffic cone and hit him across the head.
Although the defendant left the scene, he was identified and arrested later.
His solicitor, Eoghan McKenna, described it as a “begging situation which got out of hand”.
“The other individual reacted badly to the (refused) request for money and Mr Sterritt intervened but accepted that he went too far,” he said.
“There was a cone and he lifted it, thinking he was helping his friend, but the CCTV shows that it went beyond self defence.”
Mr McKenna told the court his client has struggled with homelessness along with “horrific” health and addiction problems.
“He had been offered a professional soccer contract but was the victim of a very serious assault and turned to drugs,” he added.
Sentencing Sterrett to three months custody, District Judge George Conner noted that the injured party sustained no significant injuries.
Mr Conner then confirmed with the prosecution: “I take it you don’t want the traffic cone destroyed.”