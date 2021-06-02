Four arrests after video of shots being fired

PSNI

The men, aged 29, 42 and two aged 39, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

A number of items were also seized.

The incident involving at least 12 masked men who had gathered in Ardfoyle, just off Bishop Street, was reported to police just before 9pm on Friday 21 May.