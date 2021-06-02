Four arrests after video of shots being fired
Detectives investigating the reported firing of shots in the Ardfoyle area of Londonderry on Friday 21 May have arrested four men and conducted a number of searches of properties.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 2:18 pm
The men, aged 29, 42 and two aged 39, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.
A number of items were also seized.
The incident involving at least 12 masked men who had gathered in Ardfoyle, just off Bishop Street, was reported to police just before 9pm on Friday 21 May.
Police subsequently became aware of video footage circulating on social media showing masked men firing shots into the air.