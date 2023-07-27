Sergeant Maginty said: “It was reported that four men exited a black Audi Q5 vehicle in the area carrying suspected weapons. They returned a short time later to the car and left in the direction towards the M1 Motorway.

“We have subsequently arrested four men on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a prohibited weapon. All remain in custody at this time assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and noticed any suspicious activity or the make of vehicle mentioned to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2135 26/07/23.”

