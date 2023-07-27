News you can trust since 1737
Four arrests made by police for a number of offences as males are seen 'acting suspiciously' in Belfast

Police in south Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses after four men were observed acting suspiciously in the Cadogan Street area of the city on Wednesday, July 26 at 11.35pm.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:26 BST

Sergeant Maginty said: “It was reported that four men exited a black Audi Q5 vehicle in the area carrying suspected weapons. They returned a short time later to the car and left in the direction towards the M1 Motorway.

“We have subsequently arrested four men on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a prohibited weapon. All remain in custody at this time assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and noticed any suspicious activity or the make of vehicle mentioned to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2135 26/07/23.”

Police in south Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses after four men were observed acting suspiciously in the Cadogan Street area of the city on Wednesday, July 26Police in south Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses after four men were observed acting suspiciously in the Cadogan Street area of the city on Wednesday, July 26
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/