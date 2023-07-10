News you can trust since 1737
Four charged to court after aggravated burglary in Portstewart

Detectives investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in the Swilly Close area of Portstewart on Saturday 8th July have charged two men and two women to court.
By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read

The men, aged 31-years and 34-years, and the women, aged 28-years and 61-years, have been charged with offences including aggravated burglary with intent to commit unlawful damage, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

They are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court today, Monday 10th July.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Swilly Close Portstewart - Google maps.jpegSwilly Close Portstewart - Google maps.jpeg
