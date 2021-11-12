Four detained in probe into UVF-linked bus hijacking
Four men have been arrested by police investigating the hijacking and burning of a Translink bus in Newtownards earlier this month.
Detectives have said they believe the attack on the bus, at Abbot Drive on November 1, was carried out by members of the UVF.
Four properties were also searched on Friday morning, the PSNI said.
The men in custody are aged 36, 41, 48 and 55.
Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Saunders said: “We assess that this incident was carried out by members of a local faction of the UVF.
“Our investigation into this disturbing incident continues alongside an investigation into the more recent hijacking and destruction of a bus in Newtownabbey on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
“Both of these violent and destructive attacks have had an impact on those people who were directly involved in the incidents and also the wider community.
“I appeal to anyone with information about either incident, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage which they think may help our investigation, to contact detectives on 101.”
The senior officer added: “Our visible neighbourhood policing presence will continue in key areas.
“Any information that may help us investigate these crimes can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”