Four face charges after paramilitary task force raids

Four men arrested during a search by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force yesterday (Friday 22 March) in the Greater Belfast and Ards areas have been charged with a offences, including being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

All four men, aged 22, 27, 29 and 38, are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning (Saturday 23rd March).

Four other men arrested yesterday, aged 32, 47 and two both aged 48, have also been charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on 18th April.

A 34-year-old man arrested yesterday has been charged with unlawfully obtaining of/disclosure of personal data to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on 18th April.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 32-year-old man arrested yesterday on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply has been released on bail pending further enquiries and a 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, intimidation and improper use of electronic communications has been released to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

Speaking after the raids in Belfast, Comber and Newtownards, PSNI Detective Superintendent Bobby Singleton said £15,000 of suspected cocaine had been seized, along with a number of high value vehicles, and expensive clothing and jewellery.

He said a significant quantity of cash had also been seized.