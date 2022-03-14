Four lorries destroyed in late night arson attack - police appealing for information

A report was received shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday night that four lorries had been set alight in a yard at the premises.

The PSNI statement adds that the lorries have been totally destroyed as a result.

Two men were seen leaving the premises and making off on foot on the Upper Crumlin Road following the incident and officers would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries to contact police at Tennent Street on 101, quoting reference number 1926 13/03/22.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

