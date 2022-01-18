Four masked robbers hold elderly woman captive while they search her house
Four masked held an elderly woman in a room while they searched her house in the Orr’s Lane area of Lisburn.
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a burglary on Monday night.
A police spokesperson said: “At approximately 9.50pm, it was reported that entry had been gained to an elderly female’s property by four masked men. The victim was held in a room with one of the suspects whilst the house was searched.
“The victim was unharmed but left shaken by their ordeal and the suspects then left the property. Nothing had been taken.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1817 17/01/22.”