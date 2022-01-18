Four masked robbers hold elderly woman captive while they search her house

Police

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a burglary on Monday night.

A police spokesperson said: “At approximately 9.50pm, it was reported that entry had been gained to an elderly female’s property by four masked men. The victim was held in a room with one of the suspects whilst the house was searched.

“The victim was unharmed but left shaken by their ordeal and the suspects then left the property. Nothing had been taken.