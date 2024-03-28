Four men arrested after a quantity of Class A and B Drugs and cash was seized in The Old Fort area of Strathfoyle
Officers from Londonderry District Support Team conducted the search.
The men aged 20-years, 20-years, 25-years and 54-years were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences, they are currently in custody at this time.
Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: “We remain determined to remove harmful drugs from our streets and to remove money and assets from those who trade in such drugs.
"We rely on information from the communities affected to allow us to make such seizures and continue to disrupt organised criminality.
"If you have any information about this type of activity, please contact us on 101. You can also make a report at psni.police.uk/report, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and crimestoppers-uk.org/"