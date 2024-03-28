Four men arrested after a quantity of Class A and B Drugs and cash was seized in The Old Fort area of Strathfoyle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Londonderry District Support Team conducted the search.

The men aged 20-years, 20-years, 25-years and 54-years were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences, they are currently in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: “We remain determined to remove harmful drugs from our streets and to remove money and assets from those who trade in such drugs.

Drug addict taking cocaine

"We rely on information from the communities affected to allow us to make such seizures and continue to disrupt organised criminality.