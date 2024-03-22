Four men arrested on the outskirts of Dublin over alleged kidnap attempt in Belfast

Four men have been arrested after gardai intercepted a car carrying an alleged kidnap victim who had been reportedly abducted in Belfast.
By PA Reporter
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 11:45 GMT
Shortly before 10pm on Thursday, armed Garda units stopped the car on the M50 on the outskirts of Dublin at Junction 4 at Ballymun and the man reported missing was found safe and well.

Four other men travelling in the car were arrested at the scene and a firearm was seized.

The Garda operation was triggered following information provided by the Police Service of Northern Ireland in relation to a report of a kidnapping in Belfast.

The four arrested men remain in custody on Friday morning at Garda stations in the Dublin region

A live Garda managed-containment operation was instigated.

The four arrested men have been detained for alleged offences under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

They remained in custody on Friday morning at Garda stations in the Dublin region.

The Garda said its investigation is ongoing and it continues to liaise closely with the PSNI.