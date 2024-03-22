Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shortly before 10pm on Thursday, armed Garda units stopped the car on the M50 on the outskirts of Dublin at Junction 4 at Ballymun and the man reported missing was found safe and well.

Four other men travelling in the car were arrested at the scene and a firearm was seized.

The Garda operation was triggered following information provided by the Police Service of Northern Ireland in relation to a report of a kidnapping in Belfast.

A live Garda managed-containment operation was instigated.

The four arrested men have been detained for alleged offences under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

They remained in custody on Friday morning at Garda stations in the Dublin region.