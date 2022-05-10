Four men arrested under Terrorism Act in Óglaigh na hÉireann probe

The men - aged 46-years, 50-years, 52-years and 55-years – have been arrested under the Terrorism Act, and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said: “A number of residential properties were searched by officers in west Belfast this morning and a number of items have been taken away for examination.

“The searches were part of an investigation into criminality linked to Óglaigh na hÉireann.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arrest

“We understand the impact our operational activity can cause the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support.

"I also would ask anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity to contact us in confidence on 101.”