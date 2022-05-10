Four men arrested under Terrorism Act in Óglaigh na hÉireann probe

Four men have been arrested in west Belfast by detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit after searches of residential properties in west Belfast today, Tuesday 10 May.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 10:04 am
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 10:07 am

The men - aged 46-years, 50-years, 52-years and 55-years – have been arrested under the Terrorism Act, and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said: “A number of residential properties were searched by officers in west Belfast this morning and a number of items have been taken away for examination.

“The searches were part of an investigation into criminality linked to Óglaigh na hÉireann.

“We understand the impact our operational activity can cause the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support.

"I also would ask anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity to contact us in confidence on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org