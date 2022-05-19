Four men charged after more than £1million Class B controlled drugs seized

In a statement the PSNI said that a quantity of suspected Class B drugs, with an estimated street value of approximately £510,000, was recovered following a number of searches of vehicles and properties across Belfast on Tuesday evening (17th May).

Earlier searches in Lurgan and Belfast resulted in the seizure of Class B drugs, with an estimated value of around £555,000.

They added that two men, aged 45 and 40, face charges including possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both have also been reported to the Public Prosecution Service on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession with intent to supply and criminal damage.

All three men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning, (Thursday, 19th May).

Meanwhile, a 57-year-old man has been charged with possession of Class B controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply.

PSNI

He is due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on 15th June.