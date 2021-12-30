Four men charged followed race hate crime in Belfast

PSNI crest

The incident took place in Lawrence Street on June 2, 2021.

Three men, two aged 20 and one aged 19, have been charged with a number of offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and aggravated burglary.

The fourth man, aged 23, has been charged with assisting offenders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All four are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on January 11, 2022.