Four men charged followed race hate crime in Belfast
Police have charged four men have been charged following a racially-motivated hate crime in south Belfast earlier this year.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 9:43 am
Updated
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 10:09 am
The incident took place in Lawrence Street on June 2, 2021.
Three men, two aged 20 and one aged 19, have been charged with a number of offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and aggravated burglary.
The fourth man, aged 23, has been charged with assisting offenders.
All four are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on January 11, 2022.
All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.