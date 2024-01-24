All Sections
Four men charged with a number of drug-related offences including cultivating cannabis and possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply after car stopped in Holywood

Police in Holywood, who seized a quantity of suspected drugs following a proactive stop and search of two vehicles in the town on Monday 22nd January, have charged four men to court.
By Gemma Murray
Published 24th Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
The men aged 52, 32, 28 and 24 years, have been charged with a number of drug-related offences including cultivating cannabis and possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply.

All four are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Wednesday 24th January.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.