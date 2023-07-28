News you can trust since 1737
Four men charged with carrying offensive weapons in a public place and aggravated burglary with intent to steal following a report in south Belfast

Police have charged four men following a report of four men carrying suspected weapons in the Cadogan Street area of south Belfast on Wednesday, July 26.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read

The men, aged 27, two aged 28 and 29, were charged with a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and aggravated burglary with intent to steal.

They are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning (July 28).

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.