Four men charged with kidnapping and GBH after man injured in Newtownstewart

In a statement the PSNI say that on October 9 it was reported that a number of masked men had smashed windows in the Forthill Walk area of the town at around 4.30pm.

The following day, Monday 10th October, a man was found injured in the Douglas Bridge area of Strabane shortly before midday.All four men, aged 29, 26, 25 and 23 have been charged with kidnapping, grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage.

The 23 year old has been additionally charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and possession of class B drugs whilst the 29 year old was also charged with possession of class B drugs.

All four are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates court this morning, Wednesday 12 October.